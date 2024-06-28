Gotham FC Looks to Bounce Back against Seattle Reign

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will host the Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, June 30 at Red Bull Arena (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Sunday will be the first time the two sides face each other since the 2023 NWSL Championship game.

Gotham FC is looking to return to the win column on Sunday after coming off a 2-0 against the Washington Spirit on June 23. Despite the loss, the club still sits fourth in the table with 27 points (8-3-3) and is still tied for the least number of goals conceded in the league (11). Sunday will be Gotham FC's final home regular-season match before the Olympic break.

Seattle is coming off a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC on June 23. Reign forward Bethan Balcer tucked away a penalty kick in the tenth minute to put her team ahead. However, Racing scored at the death to split points between the two teams. The Reign currently sit 13th in the standings with nine points (2-9-3).

Key Notes

Forward Katie Stengel went over 100 shots for her regular season career (101) against Washington, finishing with three shots, two on goal. She also took ten touches in Washington's 18-yard box, tied for the 3rd-most in her career.

Defender Jenna Nighswonger won possession ten times against Washington, a season-high and one short of her career high.

Last Sunday, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made 5 saves, 1 short of her career high.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.