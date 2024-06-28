Racing Louisville Returns to ESPN for Nationally Broadcast Home Match

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL) Racing Louisville's Reilyn Turner (66) and Savannah DeMelo (7) rush to congratulate Emma Sears(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL)

Racing Louisville will return to the friendly confines of Lynn Family Stadium after a two-match West Coast swing for a meeting with expansion side Bay FC at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The first meeting between the teams will be nationally broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and streamed on ESPN+. You can listen to the match on Sports Talk 790 AM, online at 790louisville.iheart.com or via the iHeart app.

Racing Louisville (3-4-7, 16 points) played hosts Seattle Reign FC to a draw this past Sunday - remaining above the playoff cutline in eighth place. Despite being down a goal and a player for 81 minutes, the Louisvillians equalized with seven minutes into stoppage time with a sprawling goal from Reilyn Turner off a Katie Lund free kick near midfield and a Jaelin Howell flick-on on the edge of the box.

The late finish was Racing's seventh goal in the final 15 minutes of a match, ranking second in the league in that department. It was the second time Turner has scored in stoppage time on the road, and Howell's first assist since Sept. 25, 2022.

"I am just so incredibly proud of this group and the effort that we put in from the very first whistle to literally the last whistle," said midfielder Marisa DiGrande. "I think it just shows the growth from the beginning of the season to now."

Racing hopes the momentum from an inspiring rally can fuel the team into the weekend against Bay. At Lynn Family Stadium, Bev Yanez's team is 2-2-2. It's one of just three teams in the league with at least 10 goals scored and fewer than eight goals conceded in home matches.

After a rocky April and beginning of May, Bay (5-9-0, 15 points) has picked up three wins from its last five matches. Last time out, the Northern California outfit bested in-state rival Angel City to sweep the season series.

Coach Albertin Montoya's team has suffered defeat in four of the six matches played away from PayPal Park. It currently holds 11th position in the table, trailing Racing by just one point for the last postseason spot.

Tess Boade, who eclipsed her season-high in goals (3) with the game-winner against ACFC, has become a vital attacking piece for Bay. The former North Carolina Courage forward leads Bay in chances created (19) and shots on target (12). She is also tied for the team lead in recoveries (80) with 2021 NWSL Defender of the Year Caprice Dydasco.

Bay is the only club yet to draw a match this season, with five of its 14 games being decided after the 85th minute.

Storylines ...

Rei of sunshine: California native Reilyn Turner has made an immediate impact as a first-year player. With Racing chasing an equalizer in the second half vs. the Reign, Turner came on to lead the line. In 33 minutes, the rookie forward not only finished with a team-high in shots (2), she netted an acrobatic stoppage time equalizer to extend Seattle's winless run to seven games and salvage a point for 10-player Racing. That moved her into sole possession of second on the team in goal involvements (5). Her 57.1% shots on target rate ranks seventh in the NWSL while sitting in fifth in shots on target per 90 minutes (1.73).

Jae's back: Club captain Jaelin Howell returned to Racing's starting lineup in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Seattle, providing the late headed assist on Reilyn Turner's equalizer while playing all 90 minutes. Howell started in central midfield, shifted to center back after Arin Wright's ejection, then moved back to center mid after Ellie Jean's substitution. Howell, who missed six weeks through injury, won three fouls and 8 of 11 duels.

Lund's milestone: Katie Lund made the 250th save of her career on June 19 at Angel City, a feat only 10 other goalkeepers in league history have reached. She also became one of only seven NWSL goalkeepers to record that number of saves for one team. One of the top goalkeepers in the league for three seasons running, Lund tallied her fourth clean sheet of the campaign on June 7 vs. Houston, tied for the third most in the NWSL. And if hockey assists existed in soccer, Lund would've picked up her first on her long free kick that Jaelin Howell headed into Reilyn Turner's path for the late equalizer at Seattle.

Jean's spark: When key midfielder Taylor Flint was forced off because of concussion symptoms just before halftime at Seattle, defender Ellie Jean received the call off the bench. In her second appearance since joining Racing this offseason, the Connecticut native posted a 91.2% passing accuracy and three clearances and won three possessions.

Enchanted to meet you: Taylor Flint scored her first NWSL penalty - and her first goal for Racing - in the 3-2 loss to Angel City on June 19. She was named to the NWSL Best XI for March and April, and through 14 games, Flint ranks first in the NWSL in aerial duels won, interceptions and tackles won and fifth in possession recoveries among non-goalkeepers. The 25-year-old has created 11 scoring chances and started every game for Racing.

Carson picks it: One of the NWSL's best passers over the past few seasons, Carson Pickett put her name on the scoresheet at Angel City, scoring the second goal of her career with a left-footed effort. The 30-year-old is having another standout season, leading the league in chances created (34) and ranks third in passes into the penalty area. Pickett's first regular season assist in a Racing jersey came on Reilyn Turner's goal against Utah on April 20. Pickett has two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions since joining Racing in 2023. The Florida native joined the illustrious 150 NWSL appearance club on June 7 against the Dash.

Searsiously special: A week after earning NWSL Goal of the Week honors for her shot-cross in Kansas City, rookie forward Emma Sears again claimed the recognition for an outstanding strike at Chicago. The 23-year-old now has three goals this season, and she added an assist to her ledger with a dime to Carson Pickett at Angel City. Sears ranks third in the league in progressive carries and second in carries into the final third.

Erceg's longevity: Veteran defender and club vice-captain Abby Erceg surpassed 16,000 career minutes played vs. Gotham. In her 10th season in the NWSL, the New Zealand national team legend is zeroing in on third place in the league's all-time minutes played category. The 34-year-old, who has won three NWSL championships in her career while playing in four Olympics and four World Cups, ranks first in the NWSL in blocks, and seventh in clearances in this year.

DeMelo leading the way: Savannah DeMelo has five goals and an assist, leading Racing in goal contributions. She became the first Racing player to score in three consecutive home matches in the win over Houston on June 7. The club's all-time leading scorer and assists leader has 14 goals and five assists in lavender and is one away from a new season-best (would be six) in the third year of her professional career. DeMelo, who earned NWSL Best XI honors for May, is the NWSL's leader in free-kick goals among current players, with three, which is tied for third all-time.

Kanu making an impact: So far this season, Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu has four goals in 10 appearances to tie for 13th in the NWSL golden boot race. Her brace in the opening six minutes against Portland on March 30 was the fastest from the start of a game in league history. She is one of three players with four goals in fewer than 11 appearances this season.

Bahr none: For the first time in eight years, a player registered an assist and a goal in their NWSL debut, with Racing's Elexa Bahr matching Houston's Rachel Daly in 2016 with the feat. Bahr scored the opening goal and assisted a second in the season-opening draw vs. Orlando on March 16.

Global Racing: Racing Louisville became the first club in NWSL history to feature players from six different continental confederations on its roster in 2023, and that hasn't changed this year. Louisville's 26-player roster consists of two players from Oceania Football Confederation; one from Asian Football Confederation; two from Confederation of African Football; one player from Union of European Football Associations; two from CONMEBOL (South America); and the remaining 18 from the U.S. (Note: U.S.-born forward Elexa Bahr competes for the Colombian national team.)

