Gotham FC and Forward Taylor Smith Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club and forward Taylor Smith have agreed to mutually terminate the player's contract.

"We are grateful for Taylor's contributions to the club over the past couple of seasons, and we wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West.

The forward joined Gotham FC in June 2022. Smith appeared in 27 matches with 19 starts, recording 1,721 minutes, three goals and two assists across all competitions. In the 2023 regular season, she appeared in eight matches and five starts, logging 454 minutes, one goal and one assist. Despite suffering a season-ending injury, Smith continued to be a veteran presence for the team en route to the club's first NWSL Championship as well as her second championship title in her career.

An eight-year NWSL veteran, Smith previously played for the Seattle Reign from 2019-20. She also spent a season with the North Carolina Courage in 2017, helping the Courage finish first in the standings. Smith started off her career in 2016 with the WNY Flash, where she assisted the Flash in winning the 2016 NWSL Championship as a rookie.

