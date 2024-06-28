Houston Dash Open Road Trip with Loss in Kansas City

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO. - The Houston Dash opened a two-game road trip with a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium earlier today.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with seven saves against the Current tonight. The Dash captain also reached 500 saves in regular season play tonight. She is the first player to reach that mark with one club and the fourth player to reach the milestone.

Kansas City took the lead in the 77th minute after a turnover in the final third. Temwa Chawinga capitalized on the loose ball and found the back of the net for the first of her two goals. The Malawian international doubled Kansas City's lead three minutes later.

The Dash navigated early pressure from Kansas City with three corner kicks in the opening quarter of the match. Defender Paige Nielsen blocked Hailie Mace's shot at the edge of the box in the 13th minute and the defender led the team with four interceptions.

Kansas City nearly took the lead in the 20th minute after Chawinga found space behind the Dash backline, but her effort was off target and went wide of the near post.

Houston responded a minute later after forward Michelle Alozie played a ball into the box for Diana Ordóñez. The Mexican international created space for a shot but her effort was saved by Adrianna Franch.

Campbell was called into action in the 35th minute to deny Chawinga following a breakaway run. Campbell finished with three saves against the Kansas City forward and currently leads the league with 74 saves.

Defensively, midfielder Sophie Schmidt led the team with eight recoveries and defender Natalie Jacobs finished with 13 clearances. Nielsen led the team with 10 duels won and midfielder Sarah Puntigam led the team with 15 duels.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came off the left foot of Courtney Petersen who won a corner kick in the final minutes of stoppage time. The Kansas City backline cleared the ball and the rebound fell to Petersen, but her effort was off target.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the 58th minute off a cross from Puntigam. The midfielder forced a clearance at the top of the six-yard box that led to a corner kick.

Forward Amanda West created space for a shot that was blocked in the 87th minute. The deflection fell to defender Avery Patterson and her shot just missed the top corner of the far post.

The Dash close this two-game road trip on Saturday, June 6 against the Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

---

Kansas City Current (10-0-5; 35 pts.) 2-0 Houston Dash (3-7-5; 14 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 15

CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Attendance: 11,500

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

1H Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

2H Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

FT Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Kansas City Current

0

2

2

Houston Dash

0

0

0

KCC: Temwa Chawinga 10 (unassisted) 77'

KCC: Temwa Chawinga 11 (unassisted) 80'

LINEUPS:

Kansas City Current: Adrianna Franch; Izzy Rodriguez, Stine Ballisager, Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace; Claire Hutton (Bayley Feist 86'), Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga, Debinha (Ellis Wheeler 84'); Michelle Cooper (Alex Pfeiffer 67', Alexa Spaanstra 84'), Bia Zaneratto (Claire Lavogez 46')

Unused substitutes: Regan Steigleder, Desiree Scott, Jordan Silkowitz, Lauren

Total shots: 28 (Temwa Chawinga 8); Shots on goal: 9 (Temwa Chawinga 5) ; Fouls: 8 (Temwa Chawinga 3); Offside: 6 (Temwa Chawinga 4) ; Corner kicks: 6 ; Saves: 2 (Adrianna Franch 2)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C); Courtney Petersen (Amanda West 58'), Paige Nielsen, Tarciane, Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson; Sophie Schmidt, Sarah Puntigam, Ramona Bachmann (Andressa 81'); Diana Ordóñez (Yuki Nagasato 74'), Michelle Alozie (Barbara Olivieri 74')

Unused substitutes: Erin McKinney, Madison Ayson, Allysha Chapman, Jyllissa Harris, Belle Briede

Total shots: 6 (Six players tied with 1); Shots on goal: 2 (Natalie Jacobs and Diana Ordóñez tied with 1) ; Fouls: 8 (Sarah Puntigam 3); Offside: 0 (N/A) ; Corner kicks: 4 ; Saves: 7 (Jane Campbell 7)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Sarah Puntigam (caution; foul) 75'

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Greg Dopka

Assistant : Noah Kenyawani

Assistant : Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Fourth Official : Katherine McCormick

VAR: Alexandra Billeter

Weather: 85 degrees, clear skies

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.