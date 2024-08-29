San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Military Appreciation Night, Presented by PenFed Credit Union, this Sunday, September 1

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will host the club's annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by PenFed Credit Union, this Sunday, Sept. 1 as the Wave take on the Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

The first 10,000 fans to enter Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday will receive a limited edition Military Appreciation cooling towel, courtesy of PenFed. The Wave will also have 500 limited edition Military Appreciation keychains available at the turf pad on the north side of the stadium that fans can claim for free by showing their military ID. The U.S. Marine Brass Band will also play all around the upper concourse for fans to enjoy as they enter the stadium.

The Merch Item of the Match will feature a limited edition San Diego Wave FC military hat, designed by Military Engagement and Community Relations Coordinator and MSgt Elyse Lamonde, that will only be available in-stadium on Sunday. The price of the hat will be discounted to $29 for Military Appreciation Night.

Ahead of the match, the starting players for the Wave will walk out with kids from Armed Services YMCA of San Diego. A member of the U.S. Coast Guard will then perform the national anthem followed by a flyover from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar via a KC-130 aircraft, which several Wave players toured earlier this week with the Marine crew.

The pre-match ceremony will continue with the Military Hero of the Match presentation featuring a group from the Navy League San Diego Council and the coin toss will be conducted by members of PenFed Credit Union, the Wave's title sponsor of the match. In addition, the center crest flag will be held by military members and Wave FC season ticket members a part of the military and the U.S. Air Force will serve as the color guard team for the match.

Halftime entertainment will feature a performance from the U.S. Marine Ceremonial Band on the field. San Diego will then honor a group of U.S. Navy sailors from the USS Essex for their accomplishments and the group of MCASM pilots from the pre-match flyover at halftime.

