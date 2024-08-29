Publix Increases Support of the Orlando Pride, Becomes Club's Back of Jersey Sponsor

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix Super Markets, one of Florida's most recognized brands, has been named the first-ever back-of-kit sponsor for the Orlando Pride, it was announced today. The added investment in the Pride marks the first season-long jersey sponsorship for the Central Florida-based grocery store chain.

"We are so excited to have Publix as our first back-of-kit partner for the Orlando Pride," said Club SVP of Brand Alliances, Kelly Hyne. "As a community leader, Publix shares our values of elevating women's sports and celebrating players for their impacts both on the field and in the community. We are thankful to have Publix alongside our Club as we continue growing the Orlando Pride and creating memorable experiences together for our fans."

"We're proud to continue to grow our support of the Orlando Pride with this new sponsorship," said Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring. "We look forward to supporting the Orlando Pride as they inspire future generations of athletes on and off the field."

Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Publix has been a proud sponsor and the Official Supermarket of the Orlando Pride since the team's inaugural 2016 season. That year, the Pride became the first women's professional team in the company's sponsorship portfolio.

To support the partnership, the two organizations have unveiled "Back the Pride", a campaign rallying the community and celebrating the Pride through the final stretch of the 2024 season and beyond. The campaign was launched with a new video featuring Pride players Ally Lemos, Brianna Martinez, Anna Moorhouse and Ally Watt, as well as Publix associates from across the Greater Orlando area.

The longtime presenting partner of the Mane Street Plaza, the pre-game fan zone held before each Pride and Orlando City SC match, Publix will also have an elevated presence for Pride fans ahead of matches and to-be-announced player appearances at local Publix locations.

Publix joins front-of-kit partner Orlando Health and sleeve partner Heart of Florida United Way, all with their logos prominently featured on the Pride's Phoenix and Citrus kits.

Fans will have the first opportunity to see the newly-adorned kits on the field on Sunday, Sept. 1, when the Pride welcome NJ/NY Gotham FC to Inter&Co Stadium. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and will also mark the team's first home game since the Paris 2024 Olympics, featuring a pre-game recognition ceremony for Orlando's seven Olympians and five total medalists.

Tickets for the match are available at the link here, with Flex Packs also available here for as little as $39 for three games. 2025 Season Ticket Memberships are also now on sale.

