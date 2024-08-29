Kansas City Current Sign Alana Cook to Long-Term Contract

August 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release









Kansas City Current defender Alana Cook

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have come to terms with defender Alana Cook on a three-year contract. The veteran defender who joined the Current through a trade July 22 will now remain with the club through 2027.

"When we traded for Alana we knew that she would be able to step in and contribute right away," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Her presence, leadership and skill will help the rest of our team step up our defensive efforts and we're happy she will be here for the long term."

"Kansas City has been very welcoming in every way," said Cook. "The staff, players and facilities here are top-notch and I am very happy to be continuing my career with the Current."

The Current acquired Cook in a trade from the Seattle Reign July 22, although she was not available for selection until the official transfer window opened Aug. 1. Starting against Tigres that night, she has played every minute throughout the rest of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, the Women's Cup and the return to regular season play last week.

Prior to Kansas City, Cook started her professional career with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019. She made nine appearances for the club in Champions League, plus another 21 appearances in the French Première Ligue. In 2020 she went on loan to OL Reign, a move that was made permanent 2021. In Seattle Cook made 84 appearances and was named to the NWSL Best XI and a finalist for the NWSL Defender of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Internationally, Cook began making her name with the U.S. Youth National Teams. She captained the U-17 side before jumping to the U-20 team in 2017. After a brief stint as captain of the U-23 side in 2019, she received her first call into the senior national team against Costa Rica November 10 that year. In 2022 she led all players with 15 appearances, all starts, and 1,286 minutes played for the U.S. Women's National Team.

