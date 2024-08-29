Bay FC Signs Defender Alyssa Malonson to Three-Year Contract Extension

August 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC have signed defender Alyssa Malonson to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, it was announced today.

"We were excited about Alyssa when we picked her in the Expansion Draft. We knew her potential and now that she has been with us for many months, it was important to sign her to an extension," said Albertin Montoya, Bay FC head coach. "She's got the talent to be one of the top outside backs in this league and we are really excited and happy that she is going to be able to continue to grow and develop with our club."

Malonson, who Bay FC selected in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft, has appeared in 14 regular season matches for the club, earning eight starts. The Spring, Texas native also played in all three Summer Cup matches for Bay FC, starting against Club América on Aug. 2. She earned her first NWSL regular season start on April 14 against Seattle Reign FC.

Originally drafted by the North Carolina Courage in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Malonson was acquired by Seattle Reign FC ahead of the 2022 campaign. She was loaned to Danish side FC Nordsjćlland in July 2022 and played in 13 matches, making 11 starts. She returned to OL Reign ahead of the 2023 season and made nine appearances across all NWSL competitions with two starts and one assist.

Malonson attended Auburn University from 2017-21, recording four goals and 23 assists in 97 games across her career. She concluded her career having started 97 straight games and was Auburn's record holder for games played and games started. During her fifth-year season in 2021, she was named SEC Defender of the Year and First Team All-SEC. The defender completed her career with additional honors, including Second Team All-America (2021), All-Region (2020, 2021) and Second Team All-SEC (2018, 2020).

