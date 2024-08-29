Orlando Pride Waives Forward Alex Kerr

August 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has waived forward Alex Kerr, it was announced today, allowing the player to pursue playing opportunities overseas. Kerr was drafted by the Pride in the 2024 NWSL Draft and signed a contract at the beginning of the season.

"I want to thank Alex for her professionalism and attitude during her time here with the Club. We are thankful to have been able to play a small role in her professional career," VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter said. "We are happy to be able to give her the opportunity to compete for major playing minutes and look forward to seeing her grow and shine in her next chapter."

The Pride selected Kerr No. 50 overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft after graduating from Texas Tech University. In her rookie season, Kerr appeared in four matches for the Pride and made her professional debut on June 7 against the San Diego Wave. She scored her first professional goal on July 27 against C.F. Monterrey as part of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride waives forward Alex Kerr.

