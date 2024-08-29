Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix

August 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership with leading sparkling water brand LaCroix on Thursday. In addition to being the club's exclusive sparkling water partner, LaCroix's logo will also feature above the nameplate on the Current's primary and secondary kits starting with the team's match against the North Carolina Courage Sept. 1. LaCroix is the first upper-back kit sponsor in club history.

LaCroix products will be available for purchase at CPKC Stadium starting with the Current's home match against the Utah Royals Sept. 7. It will also be available for players and staff throughout the University of Kansas Health System Training Center.

"We're looking forward to this creative and influential partnership with LaCroix that will further our growth both on and off the pitch," said KC Current president Raven Jemison. "LaCroix's commitment to health and wellness makes them a perfect partner to feature prominently on the back of our kits."

Additionally, LaCroix will bolster the Current's mission of becoming the best women's soccer club in the world through a variety of community activations. In 2025, LaCroix will be the presenting sponsor of the Current's Junior Reporter Series. This first-of-its-kind feature will focus on health and wellness primarily centered around interviews with club players and/or front office staff. Each episode will showcase a local youth organization making a positive impact in the Kansas City Community, while also fostering a culture for a healthy lifestyle beginning at a young age. LaCroix will also be a presenting sponsor of Current player appearances around Kansas City and multiple ticket giveaways starting next season.

Current fans interested in adding the LaCroix patch to their kits can do so at the Kansas City Current Team Store at CPKC Stadium for a nominal fee. All new team-issued Current kits will feature the LaCroix logo.

Following a successful International Summer of Soccer, the Current have turned attention back to NWSL play. Following Sunday's match against the Courage, the Current play its first NWSL regular season match at CPKC Stadium in over two months when Kansas City squares off against the Utah Royals Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Limited single-match tickets for the 2024 regular season remain available for fans who want to experience a Current home match at CPKC Stadium. The best way to join the Current for the club's postseason push is through the Current Club, where fans can receive exclusive access and preferred pricing on single match tickets. More information can be found at www.kansascitycurrent.com/current-club.

