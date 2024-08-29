Racing Louisville Exercises 2025 Contracts Options for 3 Players

August 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville has exercised the 2025 contract options for three players ahead of the upcoming free agency window opening, the club announced Thursday.

Racing picked up the club's 2025 option on forward Uchenna Kanu's contract. Midfielder Jordan Baggett and Racing both agreed to exercise the mutual 2025 option on her agreement. And Racing exercised its half of the mutual 2025 option on defender Elli Pikkujämsä's contract, with contract negotiations ongoing with the Finnish international.

Four other players on Racing Louisville's roster: Defenders Abby Erceg and Arin Wright; goalkeeper Olivia Sekany; and forward Parker Goins are eligible for unrestricted free agency. They are free to re-sign with Racing for the 2025 season and beyond or sign elsewhere in the league.

Decisions on 2025 contract options had to be made before Friday's announcement of the National Women's Soccer League's free agent list and the opening of the free agency period at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. All new contract agreements only impact next season and beyond - players contracted with Racing Louisville are signed through the end of this current campaign.

In Pikkujämsä's case, she will be included in the league's free agency list and can speak with other interested parties, but she will also maintain the opportunity to exercise her half of the mutual option for the 2025 season with Racing at any point before the end of the year.

