San Diego Gulls Sign Scott Moldenhauer to One-Year Contract

August 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Scott Moldenhauer to a one-year contract through the 2019-20 AHL season.

Moldenhauer, 25 (5/9/94), made his AHL debut with San Diego last season, collecting one assist (0-1=1) in 14 games with the Gulls. The 6-4, 225-pound defenseman also appeared in 26 games with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL in 2018-19, recording 10 assists with a +5 rating and 22 penalty minutes (PIM). He also recorded four assists in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Oilers, helping the club to the Western Conference Finals. Signed as a free agent by San Diego July 13, 2018, Moldenhauer spent four seasons at Western Michigan University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) from 2014-18, earning 7-26=33 points with 101 PIM in 140 career games while serving as the Broncos captain his senior season. A native of Oak Ridge, N.C., Moldenhauer was a four-time Academic All-NCHC selection and a three-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar.

