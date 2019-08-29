Roadrunners Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

August 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team's 2019 preseason schedule.

The Roadrunners will begin their two-game preseason schedule on Friday, September 27th against the Chicago Wolves, AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Tucson then faces the Milwaukee Admirals, AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, on Saturday, September 28th. Both games will take place at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, home of the Admirals. Only Saturday's game will be open to the public.

Both contests will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1450 AM, the flagship station of Tucson Roadrunners hockey, by the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny.

ROADRUNNERS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 27th | at Chicago Wolves | 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 28th | at Milwaukee Admirals | 4 p.m.

The weekend will mark the first of three contests within a spin of 33 days against the reigning Western Conference Champion Chicago and the first-ever against Milwaukee.

Tucson Roadrunners Hockey on Fox Sports 1450 AM

Roadrunners hockey returns to the airwaves for a fourth season of hockey on their exclusive radio provider, Fox Sports 1450 AM, an iHeartMedia Tucson station. Also the home of the Roadrunners Insider Podcast, visit FoxSports1450.com for all of your Roadrunner audio needs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.