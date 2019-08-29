Devils Sign Defenseman Michael Paliotta to AHL Deal

August 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed defenseman Michael Paliotta to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Paliotta, 26, spent the 2018-19 season with the AHL's Stockton Heat where he recorded four assists and 26 penalty minutes in 32 games. The Westport, CT native accumulated 10 goals and 35 assists in 177 AHL Games with Stockton, Texas, Toronto, Hartford and the Lake Erie Monsters, where he won a Calder Cup in 2015-16.

Prior to his time in the AHL, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound defenseman played four seasons at the University of Vermont where he tallied 19 goals and 64 assists in 144 games played and served as the team's captain during his senior year. Paliotta was part of the United States National Team Development Program and won gold at the 2010-11 U18 World Junior Championship.

The Devils will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets.

