Rookie Showcase Having Positive Economic Impact on Bay of Quinte

Tournament kicks off Friday Sept. 6 For the first time ever, the Rookie Showcase is coming to Belleville.

And it's making a significant economic impact on the Bay of Quinte.

Three NHL squads - the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets - will descend upon CAA Arena Sept. 6-9. Players alone account for more than 75 attendees.

Add in each team's hockey operations personnel and that number passes 120 attendees including NHL head coaches, general managers, player development coaches and other front office staff.

Between all three teams, more than 1,000 rooms have been booked at local hotels during the four-day event.

Still a week out from the tournament, more than 35 media have already committed to attend the Rookie Showcase from Montreal, Winnipeg and Ottawa in particular. NHL scouts from non-participating teams plus the on-ice officials will add close to another 200 nights in local hotels.

Strong media and promotional coverage of the tournament has helped attract a large number of out of town visitors to the event. The Rookie Showcase has been featured in a number of national and regional outlets including the Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, The Athletic, TSN and Sportsnet.

A number of players playing in the tournament for Ottawa, including Alex Formenton, Parker Kelly, Andrew Sturtz and Trenton Bourque, have gone on radio shows from Brockville to Kingston to discuss the importance of the tournament for players.

The Ottawa Senators and TSN 1200 are promotional partners of the event. TSN 1200 will broadcast all three Ottawa games throughout their radio network.

The resulting media and promotional coverage has driven strong out of market sales with more than 40 per cent of casual ticket sales coming from outside the Bay of Quinte. That means more hotel rooms and more spending in local restaurants, stores and other local amenities.

"The Rookie Showcase is a tremendous event for the Bay of Quinte," said Belleville Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "Not only will fans be entertained as players fight to earn roster spots on their respective NHL clubs, but it also creates a very profound impact on the region from an economic point of view.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our local fan support, our premiere facilities as well as our local hospitality as we look to encourage other events like this to come to our community."

A Rookie Showcase tournament pass costs $60 and includes a ticket to all four games. A Family pack also costs $60 and includes four tickets to one game. Single-game tickets are $20. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes and surcharges.

2019 Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:00pm

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 7:00pm

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

