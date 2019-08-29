Amerks Sign Trio to AHL Contracts

August 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed goaltender Michael Houser and forwards Pascal Aquin and Mason Mitchell to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Houser, 26, appeared in 41 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) last season, recording a 29-7-5 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His 29 wins, which were a pro career-high, tied for first in the league. Following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Houser was named an ECHL First All-Star Team selection in addition to earning ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, the seven-year netminder joins the Amerks carrying an 111-52-13 record and nine shutouts in 184 career ECHL games between the Fort Wayne Komets, Cincinnati Cyclones and Manchester Monarchs. Additionally, he boasts a 32-26-4 record in 73 AHL contests between the Tucson Roadrunners, Cleveland Monsters, Ontario Reign and San Antonio Rampage.

Prior turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 192-goaltender spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. In 141 games for the Knights, he showed a record of 93-38-4 along with seven shutouts, a 2.89 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

During his final season in the OHL, he backstopped the Knights to an OHL Championship and was the OHL's Goaltender of the Year and Most Outstanding Player (Red Tilson Trophy). Houser also earned a spot on the First All-Star Team as he led the league in wins (46), games played (62) and saves (1,862).

Aquin, 21, recently completed first pro campaign with the Cyclones last season, establishing new career-highs in all offensive categories, including goals (27), assists (32) and points (59) in 68 games. Aquin, who also notched three points (1+2) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games with Cincinnati, made his AHL debut in Rochester's season-ending win at Belleville on April 14.

Prior to turning pro, Aquin spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes and Charlottetown Islanders, producing 90 points (42+48) in 221 career games. Additionally, the Le Gardeur, Quebec, native collected 26 points (11+15) in 52 playoff contests. During his last season with Charlottetown in 2017-18, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward led the Islanders in goals (24) while finishing second among forwards with 43 points in 59 contests in addition to producing 14 points (8+6) in 18 games during the 2018 President's Cup Playoffs.

Mitchell, 25, joins the Amerks after splitting the 2018-19 campaign between the Hershey Bears (AHL) and South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), combining for 11 points (6+5) in 20 games. Mitchell also notched a pair of points (1+1) in four Kelly Cup Playoff games with South Carolina.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward joins the Amerks having produced six points (1+5) in 40 career AHL games with Hershey and 16 points (10+6) in 17 ECHL contests with South Carolina. Additionally, Mitchell has recorded four points (3+1) in eight postseason tilts with the Stingrays.

Prior to turning pro, Mitchell played two years at the University of Alaska-Anchorage (WCHA), producing 26 points (15+11) in 40 career games. Additionally, he totaled 73 points (42+31) in 121 games between the Calgary Mustangs (AJHL) and Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) from 2012 to 2015.

