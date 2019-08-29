Chicago Wolves Set Exhibition Games

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves have scheduled a pair of exhibition games in advance of the 2019-20 American Hockey League regular season.

The Wolves face the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, and the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Both games will be played at Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

Tickets for the Sept. 26 game are $10 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased by visiting milwaukeeadmirals.com or Panther Arena. There is no public admission to the game on Sept. 27.

The Wolves, who begin training camp on Sept. 22 at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, welcome back head coach Rocky Thompson, assistants Chris Dennis and Bob Nardella and several key players who competed in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

The Wolves open their 26th season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a Western Conference championship banner presented by Jewel-Osco. To set up season-ticket packages, group outings or individual tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

