Penguins Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale September 3

August 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Individual game tickets for all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home games for the 2019-20 season will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for all 40 home games (two pre-season, 38 regular season) can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, visiting Ticketmaster.com or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367.

The popular WBRE/WYOU EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY promotion will return for all 12 of the Penguins' Friday home games this season. WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News Fan Fridays feature lower level tickets available for just $15, as well as certain draft beers available for just $2 for a select period of time.

KIDS GET IN FREE SUNDAYS are also back, with children age 14 and under able to attend the team's Sunday afternoon contests for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. The Penguins play two Sunday matinée home games this season, one on Mar. 8 vs. Binghamton and the other on Apr. 5 vs. Lehigh Valley.

Fans can see the Penguins' full 2019-20 schedule here.

Season ticket packages for home games to the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

