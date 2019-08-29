Sound Tigers Ink Four Players to AHL Deals

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards C olin McDonald, Tanner Pond and J.D. Dudek, as well as goaltender Evan Buitenhuis, have agreed to terms on AHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.

McDonald, a three-time AHL All-Star, recorded 62 points (20 goals, 42 assists) in 75 games with the Sound Tigers from 2012-15 and served as team captain during the 2012-13 season. In addition, the 34-year-old veteran played 133 games with the Islanders during that span, collecting 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists). He spent each of the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization, where he served as Lehigh Valley's captain since 2015 and totaled 129 points (60 goals, 69 assists) in 248 games with the Phantoms. McDonald amassed 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 69 games last season.

A native of Wethersfield, Conn., McDonald has 366 points (170 goals, 196 assists) in 697 AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Phantoms, Springfield Falcons, Oklahoma City Barons and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He also registered 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 148 career NHL contests with the Islanders, Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 2010-11, McDonald earned the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's top goal scorer (42) while playing with Oklahoma City. He is also a two-time recipient of the AHL's Player of the Week honor.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 218-pound winger recorded 77 points (43 goals, 34 assists) in 135 games with Providence College. He served as team captain during his senior season and earned Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors in 2003-04. McDonald was initially selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Pond, 26, recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in 46 games with the Providence Bruins last season in addition to seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL). The Walled Lake, Mich. native also collected 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games with Atlanta during his rookie campaign in 2017-18.

Prior to turning pro, Pond played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and registered 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 109 career games. During his tenure, the 6'0, 194-pound center helped the Huskies capture the Hockey East championship in 2016.

Dudek, 23, spent each of the last four seasons at Boston College and tallied 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists) in 149 career games. Last season, he collected 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 39 games during his senior campaign prior to turning pro with the Binghamton Devils. In 2017-18, the Auburn, N.H. native helped Boston College win the regular-season Hockey East title.

Prior to his time with Eagles, the 5'11, 185-pound forward played in the United States Hockey League (USHL), making appearances with the Chicago Steel and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Dudek was drafted in 2014 by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round, 152nd overall.

Buitenhuis, 26, went 10-9-4 with a 2.37 goals-against-average and .928 save percentage in 28 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) last season. He also had one shutout and was named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Feb. 18, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.09 goals-against-average in three appearances from Feb. 11-17. He made 33 saves in his pro debut on Oct. 26 and guided the Railers to a 4-3 win at Manchester.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Buitenhuis spent four seasons at Hamilton College prior to turning pro and went 37-17-12 in 68 career games, with a 1.67 goals-against-average and .944 save percentage. In addition, the 6'2, 185-pound goalie led all Division III netminders in goals-against-average (1.28) and save percentage (.954) during his senior season, both program records. He received the school's 2018 Jack B. Riffle Award as the top male athlete in Hamilton's senior class.

