San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Brent Gates Jr. to PTO

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Brent Gates Jr. to a professional tryout (PTO).

Gates, 23 (8/12/97), has recorded 5-2=7 points with a +3 rating and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-2, 196-pound forward has collected 6-5=11 points with 10 PIM in 19 games with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL this season, ranking tied for second on the club in goals and third in scoring. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gates Jr. scored 16-15=31 points with a +1 rating and 24 PIM in 44 ECHL games with the Oilers.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gates Jr. scored 42-43... points with a +14 rating and 61 PIM in 148 games over four seasons at Minnesota (2015-19).

