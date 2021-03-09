Bears Re-Assign Herbert to Stingrays, Release Malatesta

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Caleb Herbert has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears announced they have released defenseman Zach Malatesta from his professional tryout agreement. He will return to South Carolina.

Herbert, 29, has not seen any game action with the Bears this season. He returns to South Carolina where he opened the 2020-21 season. With the Stingrays, Herbert has appeared in 11 games, tallying nine points (4g, 5a). Herbert is in his second stint with the Bears organization after playing in 45 games with Hershey from 2014-16, scoring seven points (2g, 5a).

Malatesta, 24, skated in four games with Hershey after joining the Bears on Feb. 23. He tallied an assist, collecting his first career AHL point on Mar. 7 versus Binghamton. With the Stingrays this season, Malatesta has scored 11 points (3g, 8a) in 12 games.

The Bears are in action in Newark on Friday. The puck drops from the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at 7 p.m. The Bears are 4-0-0-0 versus Binghamton this season.

