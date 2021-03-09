Moose Drops Back-and-Forth Game in OT

The Manitoba Moose (6-6-1-0) dropped a 6-5 overtime decision against the Stockton Heat (6-2-0-0) on Monday night at Bell MTS Iceplex. Martin Pospisil scored 8:43 into the first period giving Stockton the early 1-0 lead.

With 3:10 gone in the second frame on, a Stockton power play chance, Emilio Pettersen found a loose puck in front of Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin and improved Stockton's lead to a 2-0 count. Just over a minute later, Haralds Egle ripped a shot through traffic and got the Moose within one. Midway through the period, Alex Petrovic scored on a Heat man-advantage and made the score 3-1 in favour of Stockton. With 3:12 remaining in the frame, Nathan Todd found space and picked his target and cut the Heat lead to 3-2. Just over two minutes later, David Gustafsson tipped a pass on net and Todd was on the doorstep to capitalize on the rebound and even the score 3-3.

With 5:07 off the clock in the third period, Mark Simpson cashed in on a rebound and gave Stockton the 4-3 lead. Midway through the frame on a Moose power play opportunity, Jeff Malott rushed up the middle and snapped a backhander up under the bar, tying the game at four a piece. With 3:05 left in the third, Matthew Phillips scored on a Stockton power play chance giving the Heat a 5-4 lead. The Moose called Berdin to the bench late and the gambit paid off. C.J. Suess collected on a rebound and tied the game again at 5-5 with 1:23 to go. The clubs needed extra time to decide a winner and, just 34 seconds into overtime, Glenn Gawdin capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity and stamped Stockton's 6-5 victory.

Statbook

10 Moose players recorded a point during tonight's contest

Haralds Egle is currently on a two-game goal streak

Victor Hadfield appeared in his AHL debut

C.J. Suess has two multi-point games in his last three games

Jeff Malott has three goals in his last two games

The Moose have scored on six of their last eight power play opportunities

Nathan Todd regained the AHL lead with 16 points (7G, 9A)

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on the team's resiliency



"That's a team that never gives up. They just work and work and work. They're trying to run their routes. They battle hard. I feel like we had a lot of chances through the first two periods and in the third I felt we ran a little bit out of gas. But they kept pushing and got a point out of it."

Moose Forward C.J. Suess

"I thought we played pretty well. Five-on-five we controlled a good amount of the play and we were getting opportunities in their end. Ultimately I think, on the penalty kill, it wasn't our game. Five-on-five we were pretty good tonight."

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Stockton Heat on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Iceplex. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The game is available on MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE, CJOB.com/sports and AHLTV.com. Broadcast starts at 5:45 p.m. CT.

Prepared by Jennifer Redenbach

