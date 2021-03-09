HSK Announce Inaugural Season Single Game Ticket Information

HENDERSON Â - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 9, inaugural season public on-sale information for premium and standard seating options. Single-game tickets will go on-sale Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT on HendersonSilverKnights.com. Before purchasing, fans will need to create an account through this link.

The Silver Knights will play their first home game with fans on March 20, 2021 at Orleans Arena. The crowd will be 15 percent of the venue's capacity. All tickets will be sold online but fans can also reach out to the Henderson Silver Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259 with questions.

Fans are encouraged to check back regularly as additional tickets may be released for sale.

