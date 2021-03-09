Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Daniel Walcott to Two-Year Contract

March 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Daniel Walcott to a two-year, two-way contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Walcott, 6-foot, 176 pounds, has played in three games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season and recorded one assist. He has appeared in 243 career AHL games with the Crunch and the Hartford Wolf Pack, registering 18 goals and 64 points. Walcott tallied a career-high seven goals and 19 points in 55 games during the 2019-20 season.

The Ile Perrot, Quebec native has skated in 20 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording five assists.

Walcott was acquired by the Lightning from the New York Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.