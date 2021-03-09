The Bridgeport Report: Week 5

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Dmytro Timashov scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's game against the Providence Bruins, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers came up short in their only contest last week. Timashov settled a pass from Mitch Vande Sompel and converted on the power play to break up Jeremy Swayman's shutout bid in a 4-1 setback in Marlborough, Mass.

The Sound Tigers (2-5-0-0) are third in the Atlantic Division as the club gears up for another tilt against the Bruins (7-2-1-0) this week. Bridgeport was also scheduled to face Hartford (3-4-0-0) last Saturday, but the American Hockey League announced the postponement of that game due to roster constraints affecting the Wolf Pack. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Webster Bank Arena will host tomorrow's matchup between the Sound Tigers and Bruins, featuring a 1 p.m. puck drop for the sixth meeting between the two rivals. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 10 vs. Providence Bruins (1 p.m.): The Sound Tigers battle Providence in their fourth straight game and the third of six meetings inside Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport is 1-4-0-0 in the series. Simon Holmstrom leads the Sound Tigers against the Bruins with three points (one goal, two assists).

Tiger Bites

Killing Me Softly: Bridgeport's penalty kill was 5-for-5 in last week's game against the Bruins and is now 19 for its last 19, dating back to the third period on Saturday, Feb. 13th. The Sound Tigers' kill has improved from 26th in the AHL to 14th (81.8%) over the last four games and has also scored three times shorthanded, tied for the league lead with Chicago.

What's the Motter?: C.J. Motte has started each of the last two games in net after Jakub Skarek was recalled to the New York Islanders' Taxi Squad on Thursday, Feb. 25th. Motte, a well-traveled goaltender in his second stint with the Sound Tigers, is 1-1-0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against-average and .902 save percentage in the AHL this season. He made 23 saves in a 3-2 win against Providence on Feb. 25th and also stopped 23 of 26 shots in 40 minutes of work last Thursday. Rookie netminder Francis Marotte took over in the third period, making seven saves on eight shots in his professional debut.

Timashov's Turn: Dmytro Timashov has two goals and three points in his last four games. He is one of four Sound Tigers with a power-play goal this season and one of five Sound Tigers with two goals overall, tied with Samuel Bolduc, Simon Holmstrom, Cole Bardreau and Bobo Carpenter for the team lead. Timashov began the season with the New York Islanders and made his Isles debut on January 31 at Philadelphia. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 45 NHL games between the Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as 110 points (40 goals, 70 assists) in 207 AHL games between the Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies.

Quick Hits: Simon Holmstrom (two goals, one assist) and Tanner Fritz (one goal, two assists) also have three points in their last four games... Fritz has 132 points in his Sound Tigers/AHL career, which is ninth on the team's all-time scoring list, four points behind Trent Hunter (2001-03)... Samuel Bolduc led the Sound Tigers with five shots-on-goal last Thursday and now leads the club with 16 this season... Bridgeport is one of just five teams that has not gone to overtime this season.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (15-6-4) extended their winning streak to five games and their point streak to eight (7-0-1) with a 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday. Former Sound Tigers accounted for all five of the team's goals, including two from Brock Nelson as well as tallies from Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck. The Islanders have vaulted into first place in the MassMutual East Division, two points past the Washington Capitals. Lee paces the club with 12 goals in 25 games, while Mat Barzal has a team-leading 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists). New York returns to action this week with matchups against the Boston Bruins and three in a row against the New Jersey Devils.

