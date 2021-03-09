Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Johnston

HENDERSONÂ - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 9, that the team has signed defenseman Garrett Johnston to a professional tryout agreement.

Johnston, 25, has played in 30 games this season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, notching three assists and eight penalty minutes. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has played in 126 ECHL games over the last three seasons with Utah and the Newfoundland Growlers, totaling five goals, 48 points, and a plus-10 rating. Johnston won the 2019 Kelly Cup with the Growlers.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman has appeared in one AHL game, dressing for the Toronto Marlies in 2019-20. Johnston also played in 21 games for the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2018-19, notching a goal and 12 points.

Prior to his professional career, Johnston played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Moncton Wildcats, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Acadie-Bathurst Titan, collecting 15 goals and 72 points in 190 games. He also played one season at the University of Manitoba in 2016-17, totaling four assists in 25 games.

Garrett Johnston,Â Defenseman

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194 lbs.

Age: 25

Notes:

Has appeared in 30 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season, recording three assists and eight penalty minutes

Has totaled five goals and 48 points in 126 career ECHL games

Appeared in one AHL game with Toronto Marlies in 2019-20

2019 Kelly Cup Champion with ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers

