San Diego Gulls Name Bret Hedican Player Development Analyst

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Bret Hedican as Player Development Analyst.

Hedican retired from a 17-year NHL career in September 2009, and spent the past 15 seasons as a broadcaster with the San Jose Sharks, most recently as the club's Color Analyst for their local television broadcasts. Before joining the Sharks broadcast team full-time in 2014, he spent five seasons as a pre-game post-game analyst for NBC Sports California's coverage (2009-14). He provided radio color commentary for Westwood One's coverage of men's and women's hockey at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Hedican appeared in 1,039 career NHL games from 1991-2009, recording 55-239)4 points with 893 penalty minutes (PIM) with Anaheim, St. Louis, Vancouver, Florida and Carolina. Originally a 10th round selection (198th overall) by the Blues in the 1988 NHL Draft, Hedican spent the final year of his NHL career with the Ducks in 2008-09, tallying 1-5=6 points in 51 games. He helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in 2006 as part of three trips to the Stanley Cup Finals (also 1992 and 2002), posting 2-9=11 points, 42 PIM and a +6 rating in 25 playoff games. Hedican appeared in 108 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, earning 4-22& points, 108 PIM and a +10 rating.

A St. Paul, Minn. native, Hedican attended St. Cloud State University from 1988-91, earning WCHA First All-Star Team honors in 1990-91 after recording an NCAA career-high in points (19-30=49), goals, assists, PIM (52) and games played (41). He also represented the United States in two Olympic Games (1992, 2006) and three World Championships (1997, 1999, 2001). Hedican helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 Women's World Championship serving as video coach.

