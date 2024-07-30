Admirals Sign Nychuk to Two-Way Deal

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Chad Nychuk to a one-year, two-way (AHL/ECHL) contract.

Nychuk split time last year between the Abbotsford Heat and the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). He tallied three points (2g-1a) and 12 penalty minutes in 13 games for the Heat and then chipped in a goal and 11 assists in 24 contests in Kalamazoo. In parts of two seasons with Abbotsford he collected eight points on two goals and six assists in 26 games and was an ECHL All-Star in with the Wings in the 22-23 season.

The Rossburn, MB native played his junior hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where to scored 33 goals and dished out 108 assists for 141 points and a +49 rating in 206 contests. During his final campaign in 2021-22 he finished second on the team in scoring with 71 points and led all Western League blueliners with 21 goals.

Nychuk and the Admirals kick off the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11th in Grand Rapids against the Griffins before beginning their home schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

