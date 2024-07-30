T-Birds Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed goaltender Cam Johnson, as well as forwards Tarun Fizer and Reece Newkirk, to one-year AHL contracts.

Johnson, 30, has been the backstop for each of the Florida Everblades' three consecutive Kelly Cup championships. In 63 career playoff games in the ECHL, Johnson has a sparkling 47-13-3 record, 11 shutouts, a 1.97 goals-against average, and a .928 save percentage. He was the June M. Kelly Award winner as ECHL playoff MVP in 2022 and 2023. The former University of North Dakota National Champion also has 53 games of AHL experience with the Binghamton Devils and Cleveland Monsters.

Fizer, 23, is entering his third full professional season. As a rookie with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies in 2022-23, the Chestermere, AB native scored 50 points (27g, 23a) in 62 games. Last season, he skated in 30 games for the Belleville Senators, posting two goals and three assists. He also chipped in 10 points (4g, 6a) in 10 games for the ECHL's Allen Americans. Before turning pro, Fizer skated in five WHL seasons for the Victoria Royals. In 2021-22, he captained the Royals and put up 51 points (17g, 34a) in just 35 games.

Newkirk, 23, is set to begin his fourth professional season. Originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft, Newkirk has skated in 45 AHL games with Bridgeport, putting up 10 points (2g, 8a). In 102 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers, the Moose Jaw, SK native has 78 points (37g, 41). Before turning pro, Newkirk starred with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, where he accumulated 162 points (69g, 93a) in 205 games.

