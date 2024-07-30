Syracuse Crunch and the Summit Federal Credit Union Announce Crunch-Branded Visa Debit Card

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and The Summit Federal Credit Union have partnered to offer fans an exclusive Crunch-branded Visa™ Debit Card.

"We're excited to offer fans another opportunity to further display their Crunch fandom with this exclusive branded Debit Card through The Summit Federal Credit Union," said Syracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "Like the Crunch, The Summit is a local organization committed to supporting the Central New York community and we look forward to this new partnership."

The Crunch and The Summit unveiled the Visa™ Debit Card during the team's Street Crunch Celebrity Game presented by The Summit held on Saturday.

"Our community connections run deep from sponsoring smaller not-for-profits to signature events to large public festivals in the Syracuse community," said Twanda Christensen, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement. "The Crunch are the first professional team The Summit has partnered with and our employees, members and volunteers are ready to cheer them on this season."

The Crunch-branded Visa™ Debit Card will be available beginning August 5. Fans can pre-order their card now at www.summitfcu.org/SyracuseCrunch.

Founded in 1941, The Summit Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial cooperative. With over $1.3 billion in assets, The Summit has over 230 employees and provides a full range of affordable financial products and services to over 93,000 active members in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York.

The Summit is dedicated to the rich diversity of the communities that they serve. You will regularly see their staff out and about in the community supporting other not-for-profit organizations that share their mission and values. For more information, visit summitfcu.org.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

