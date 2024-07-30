Penguins and ASHA to Host Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and The Ritz Theater are teaming up to welcome the American Special Hockey Association for the Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off at the Toyota SportsPlex on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through the game of hockey. The organization provides an environment of learning, mutual respect and a sense of community to thousands of athletes and families across North America. ASHA boasts over 7,000 registered youth hockey players across the country.

The 2024 Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off will start with a free Inclusive Special Dek Hockey Clinic presented by Step By Step, Inc. for the local, Northeast Pennsylvania community starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by a friendly exhibition game on the dek. Lunch for all participants will be provided by Penguins Executive Chef Stephen Schappert. Lastly, traveling ASHA Athletes will skate in an ice hockey scrimmage at 2:00 p.m.

All participants will receive a special hockey jersey courtesy of AxelRad Screen Printing in Wilkes-Barre. Free lunch and other gifts for participants will be provided by the Penguins GOALS Foundation and the American Special Hockey Association.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Wilkes-Barre also serves as the official hotel of the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off.

Full itinerary of the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Season Kickoff is as follows: 10:00 - 11:00: Dek Hockey Clinic 11:00 - 12:30: Dek Hockey Exhibition Game 12:00 - 12:30: Lunch prepared by Stephen Schappert 12:30 - 2:00: Chalk Talk with a TBA Guest Speaker 2:00 - 3:00: Ice Hockey Scrimmage by American Special Hockey Association Athletes

Parties interested in signing up for the Inclusive Special Dek Hockey Clinic on Aug. 10 can register by following this link or receive more information by contacting Mollie Boyd (mboyd@wbspenguins.com). Media members who wish to cover any portion of the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Season Kick-Off can reach out to Nick Hart (nhart@wbspenguins.com).

