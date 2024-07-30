Goaltender Adam Scheel Inks AHL Contract with Eagles

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has signed goaltender Adam Scheel to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Scheel spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Chicago Wolves, posting a record of 13-18-8 to go along with a 2.84 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts. In addition to his time with the Wolves, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound netminder also appeared in 45 additional AHL contests with the Texas Stars across three seasons, going 15-17-8 in that span.

Scheel generated a record of 31-11-0 in 43 ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads, complimented by a 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage. The 2022-23 season saw him lead the Steelheads to a Brabham Cup as the ECHL's Regular Season Champions, boasting the league's best numbers in both GAA (1.97) and save percentage (.932). That performance allowed the Lakewood, Ohio native to earn a spot on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Team, while also nabbing ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors on three separate occasions.

Prior to reaching the pro level, Scheel spent three seasons in the NCAA ranks at the University of North Dakota, notching a combined record of 52-18-5, along with a 1.95 GAA, .916 save percentage and seven total shutouts. He would garner a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2018-19, while also leading the Fighting Hawks to NCHC Regular Season Championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The 2020-21 campaign saw Scheel go 20-4-1 with a 1.74 GAA, .931 save percentage and four shutouts, helping vault UND to a NCHC Championship, as well as NCHC Goaltender of the Year honors and a spot on the NCHC All-Star Team.

