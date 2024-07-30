Wolf Pack Re-Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to One-Year Contract

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Blade Jenkins on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Jenkins, 23, appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season after signing with the club on February 17 th, 2024. The native of Jackson, MI, recorded three points (2 g, 1 a). Jenkins also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the club.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins recorded 55 points (24 g, 31 a) in 56 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. The 6'2", 198-pound forward led the Railers in goals with 24 and finished second on the club in points with 55.

Jenkins has appeared in 102 AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Islanders throughout his career, scoring 23 points (12 g, 11 a). He's also appeared in 77 career ECHL games, all with the Railers, scoring 78 points (32 g, 46 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, October 18 th, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2024

Wolf Pack Re-Sign Forward Blade Jenkins to One-Year Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.