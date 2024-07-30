IceHogs Announce Preseason Dates

July 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team will face the Iowa Wild in two preseason games prior to the 2024-25 regular season. Rockford will host Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the BMO Center. This game will serve as this season's "School Day Game" and a limited number of individual tickets for this game will go on sale at a later date so stay tuned to your Insider emails, IceHogs.com, and IceHogs social channels for more!

The IceHogs will also face the Wild in the preseason finale on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Rockford and Iowa met 12 times in the regular season in 2023-24, and the IceHogs claimed an 8-4-0-0 series edge.

For information on IceHogs season tickets, call the IceHogs' office at 815-968-5222 or email the team at icehogstickets@blackhawks.com.

