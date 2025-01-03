San Diego FC Acquires Homegrown Priority to Forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO -San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired the Homegrown Priority to forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $50,000 in 2026 GAM, additional incentives if certain performance metrics are met and a future sell-on percentage. SDFC has also signed Saidi as a Homegrown Player with a contract through the end of the 2028 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

"We are pleased to sign Anisse to a homegrown contract and welcome him to San Diego FC," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "At just 16 years old, Anisse has already shown tremendous potential as a center forward. While this is an exciting step in his career, we recognize that his journey is just beginning, and we are committed to providing him with the resources and support he needs to continue his development. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and thrive at SDFC."

Saidi, 16, is a product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, making his professional debut for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro this year. On the international stage, Anisse has represented Tunisia's U-17 national team, recently scoring four goals in four matches for Tunisia's U-17s at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in November.

Name: Anisse Saidi

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1''

Weight: 147 lbs

Born: Jun 20, 2008

Age: 16

Birthplace: Tunisia

Previous Club: Philadelphia Union Academy

Nationality: USA/Tunisia

Pronunciation: Ah-NEESE Sigh-EE-dee

