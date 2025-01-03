Revolution Sign Rookie Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed rookie goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, the club's first-round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, to a two-year MLS contract through the 2026 season, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

DONOVAN PARISIAN

Pronunciation: pah-REE-shin

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Age: 20

Date of Birth: September 27, 2004

Hometown: Queen Creek, Arizona

Nationality: United States

College: San Diego

TRANSACTION: Revolution sign goalkeeper Donovan Parisian to a two-year MLS contract through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028, on Jan. 3, 2025.

Parisian was selected by New England after playing two seasons at the University of San Diego, where he collected 10 shutouts in 20 appearances. As a sophomore in 2024, the six-foot-four goalkeeper posted a 0.69 goals-against average over 16 starts, going 13-3-0 to lead the Toreros to a West Coast Conference title. Parisian was named the 2024 WCC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned First Team All-WCC honors.

As the 2025 MLS preseason gets underway in less than two weeks, Parisian is one of three goalkeepers currently on New England's first-team roster. He joins returning goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič and recent free agent signing Alex Bono.

The Revolution kick off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.