CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Fabian Herbers

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday the signing of midfielder Fabian Herbers. The 31-year-old German signed a new contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"We are delighted to acquire Fabian, an experienced player who has played over 200 MLS games," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a versatile player who can play as a central midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker, and is known for his work ethic and team spirit. He is a veteran who will set a good example for the young players on our team."

Herbers spent the past six seasons with Chicago Fire FC, which he joined through a trade from the Philadelphia Union in December 2018. In Chicago, Herbers played 9,059 minutes over 152 games, including 105 as a starter, and tallied 15 goals and 15 assists.

He was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 MLS Superdraft by the Philadelphia Union. Herbers played 53 games and 2,112 minutes, tallied four goals and nine assists over three seasons for the Union, from 2016 to 2018. Over the same three years, he also scored eight goals and added four assists with Philadelphia's USL Championship affiliate, Bethlehem Steel FC.

Herbers began his youth career in Germany and in the Netherlands. He then committed to the Creighton University Bluejays where he scored 28 goals in 61 games between 2013 and 2015. During his time with the Bluejays, Herbers helped his side win the Big East Conference title. On an individual level, he was named Big East Offensive Player of the Year, and was a finalist for the MAC Hermann trophy, awarded to the NCAA Division 1 Player of the Year.

Herbers will not hold one of the Club's international roster spots as he is a US green card holder.

Transaction: CF Montréal has signed Fabian Herbers to a deal for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

FABIAN HERBERS

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0

Weight: 165 lbs

Date of birth: August 17, 1993

Place of birth: Ahaus, Germany

Last club: Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

Acquisition date: January 3, 2025

