Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $350,000 in GAM from San Diego FC

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for the Homegrown Priority over Union Academy forward Anisse Saidi. The Union will acquire an additional $50,000 in 2026 GAM for San Diego's signing of Saidi to a Homegrown deal.

Additionally, the Union will receive a future trade percentage, as well as a sell-on percentage, and could acquire an additional $250,000 in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

The Union begin their 2025 MLS campaign against Orlando City SC at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday, February 22 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire guaranteed $50,000 in 2025 GAM, a future trade percentage, a future sell-on percentage, and up to an additional $250,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, in exchange for the Homegrown Priority over forward Anisse Saidi to San Diego FC. Philadelphia Union also acquire guaranteed $50,000 in 2026 GAM for San Diego's signing of Saidi to a Homegrown deal.

