San Diego FC and Club América Announce 2025 Match as Part of a Multi-Year Partnership

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) and the reigning and three-time back-to-back Liga MX Champion, Club América, announced today a multi-year partnership to host annual matches in 2025 and 2027. As part of the three-year partnership, SDFC and Club América will also collaborate on community and marketing initiatives for the benefit of both fan bases.

The inaugural match between SDFC and Club América will be played on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. Additional details about the partnership, along with the date for the 2027 match, will be announced at a later date.

As part of the collaboration, SDFC and Club América will explore opportunities to engage with local communities and fans through a variety of events and initiatives. These efforts may include youth soccer programming, charitable activities, and joint marketing campaigns aimed at celebrating the shared passion for soccer and cultural ties between the two clubs.

"This partnership with Club América is a groundbreaking opportunity to collaborate with one of the most historic clubs in Mexican football," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We believe this is a great way to connect with passionate soccer fans throughout our region and look forward to hosting Club América at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025 and 2027, providing our fans with unforgettable experiences both on and off the field in a historic inaugural year for San Diego FC."

Santiago Baños, Sport President of Club América, said "We are very excited to have reached this partnership with San Diego FC, since it will allow Club América to continue playing great games in the United States, while giving us the possibility of implementing more actions for the benefit of our loyal and broad fan base in that country."

Club América, the reigning and three-time back-to-back Liga MX Champion, is the most successful Mexican club in the history of Liga MX, boasting 16 Liga MX titles, a record seven CONCACAF Champions Cup trophies, two Copas Interamericanas, one CONCACAF Giants Cup, six Copa MX titles, and seven Campeón de Campeones. Club América have won more titles than any other team in Mexican football.

The June 21 SDFC vs. Club América match is included in the 2025 SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, with ample tickets available for Club América fans. Additional single-game ticket information will be announced in the coming days, with single-match tickets for SDFC matches in 2025 going on sale in early January. For questions about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Interest@SanDiegoFC.com or call  619-363-7332.

The full San Diego FC 2025 schedule can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/schedule.

