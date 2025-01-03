D.C. United Agree to Terms with AFC Bournemouth for the Permanent Transfer of Homegrown Defender Matai Akinmboni

January 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has agreed to terms with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth for the permanent transfer of Homegrown defender Matai Akinmboni for an undisclosed transfer fee plus additional add-ons based on performance. The Black-and Red will also retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Akinmboni.

"Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn't be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "His success speaks volume about our academy's commitment to nurture the best talents in the area and giving them the best tools available to succeed. This is another significant milestone for our academy and Matai is a testament to how we are able to curate different avenues for player development. We wish Matai the best of luck in the next chapter in his career."

Akinmboni signed as the 20th Homegrown Signing in club history on Aug. 31, 2022, after impressive performances with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC. The defender made his D.C. United debut that same year on Sept. 10, 2022, in a 0-0 league draw against Real Salt Lake at 15-years-old and is the 6th youngest player in MLS History to make his debut. This past 2024 season, he appeared in 10 matches (six starts) across all competitions, recording one assist and amassing 558 minutes played. He also went on a short loan to Loudoun United FC in May where he appeared in three total matches, including two USL Championship league matches where he recorded two clean sheets and one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against LAFC. Across three seasons with the Black-and-Red, Akinmboni appeared in 17 total matches (12 starts), recording one assist and helping secure five clean sheets across 1,042 minutes played in all competitions.

"It was a pleasure to work with Matai over the course of this last season and I enjoyed watching him take a step in his development." Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "With his abundance of talent and this move to Bournemouth, another big step in his career is inevitable. We wish him well and are delighted he will represent our club in the Premier League."

The Upper Marlboro, Md. native, started his youth career signing an Academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship in 2022. He would make his professional debut on March 26, 2022, with Loudoun United FC in a 0-0 draw against Miami FC before signing officially with D.C. United in August of that year. Akinmboni appeared in a total of 14 matches for Loudoun United FC helping secure four clean sheets in 725 minutes played. The defender has represented the U.S Youth National Team on multiple occasions at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, most recently this past November when the U-20 USYNT played Korea Republic and France during their November Training Camp.

Transaction: D.C. United has agreed to terms with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth for the permanent transfer of Homegrown defender Matai Akinmboni for an undisclosed transfer fee plus additional add-ons based on performance. The Black-and Red will also retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Akinmboni.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.