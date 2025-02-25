San Diego FC Acquires Defender Luca Bombino on Loan from LAFC

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has acquired defender Luca Bombino on loan from LAFC through the 2025 MLS season, with a permanent transfer option, in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

"Luca is a talented young player with a bright future," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're excited to have him join the team this season and look forward to supporting his continued growth at San Diego FC."

The 18-year-old defender joins SDFC after spending the last eight years with LAFC, where he recently became the sixth LAFC Academy player to sign a Homegrown contract on September 13, 2024. The Saugus, Calif. native was part of LAFC's 2024 U.S. Open Cup-winning team.

Bombino began his development at the LAFC Academy at the U-12 level in 2018, signing an MLS NEXT Pro contract with LAFC2 in the summer of 2023. In total, Bombino appeared in 32 matches (29 starts) for LAFC2, recording 2 assists in 2,610 minutes between 2023 and 2024.

Internationally, Bombino has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, earning a total of 10 appearances across all competitions. He played a key role in helping lead the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team to the final of the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Transaction: SDFC acquire defender Luca Bombino on loan from LAFC through 2025, with a permanent transfer option, in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

Name: Luca Bombino

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 152 lbs.

Born: July 10, 2006

Age: 18

Birthplace: Saugus, Calif.

Previous Club: LAFC

Pronunciation: LOO-kah bom-BEE-noh

