FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Pub Partners

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati are excited to unveil the club's official 2025 Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. This season over 60 bars, restaurants, and event venues across Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kentucky will broadcast every FC Cincinnati home and away match, creating vibrant gathering spaces for fans to root for The Orange and Blue throughout the Major League Soccer (MLS) Season.

"We are thrilled to provide our passionate fans with an exciting atmosphere where they can cheer on FC Cincinnati," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "Our Pub Partner program will provide another opportunity for fans to make history together during our 10th anniversary season."

Building on the success of the 2024 MLS season, FC Cincinnati's Pub Partners will continue to be go-to gathering spots for fans across the region. Select locations will host official away match parties featuring special club activations, appearances by the FC Cincinnati Street Team presented by Cliffs, exciting giveaways, and engaging experiences for fans. These events bring the energy of TQL Stadium to local bars and venues, creating a lively atmosphere where fans can come together and cheer on the team, home or away.

Find a Pub Partner Near You

Fans can find FC Cincinnati Pub Partners by visiting fccincinnati.com/matchday/pub-partners/ or using Apple Maps by typing "FC Cincinnati Pub Partners."

Become an official FC Cincinnati Pub Partner

Limited spots remain for 2025 Pub Partners. Interested venues can apply by visiting fccincinnati.com/matchday/pub-partners/ and submit the form at the bottom of the page. A club representative will reach out with further details.

Watch from anywhere with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Fans can catch every FC Cincinnati match with MLS Season Pass. The service offers comprehensive coverage of all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, as well as hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro games and exclusive content, including our player profiles and "Nonstop Flight: The Untold Story of FC Cincinnati" documentary.

MLS Season Pass is available on all Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and on the web at https://apple.co/FCCincinnati_MLS.

