Sporting KC Acquires Draft Pick from Orlando

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired a natural second-round pick in MLS SuperDraft 2026 from Orlando City SC in exchange for the SuperDraft Priority to forward Dyson Clapier.

Sporting selected Clapier with the 51st overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2024, securing his SuperDraft Priority through the end of 2025. Clapier returned to the University of Akron for a fifth college season in the fall of 2024, then joined Sporting KC for the first leg of the club's 2025 preseason in Miami, Florida.

Clapier, 22, had 19 goals and 20 assists across five collegiate seasons at Akron from 2020-2024.

Sporting will visit Inter Miami CF tonight in the decisive second leg of Round One in the Concacaf Champions Cup, looking to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit and advance to the Round of 16. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with live coverage on FS2, TUDN and ViX.

