International Duty Roundup: Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers

From Feb. 7 through 16, six players from the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health were in action competing in Concacaf's U-17 Qualifiers for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Below let's dive into how our players performed for their respective national teams!

Leandro Padilla - Nicaragua U-17 National Team

Inter Miami Academy player Leandro Padilla and Nicaragua had a great performance at the Concacaf U-17 Qualifers, finishing in second place in Group G with 10 points and an undefeated record with three wins and a draw, and just missing out on a spot in the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup due to goal differential. Padilla featured in all four matches, starting one and featuring as a substitute in the others.

Notably, he was part of the starting XI and scored Nicaragua's second goal in the team's 1-4 win over Dominica on Feb. 13.

Jeremy Ortela - Curacao U-17 National Team

Our Academy representative Jeremy Ortela and Curacao also performed at a high level in Concacaf's U-17 Qualifiers. Curacao finished second in Group E with nine points from three wins and a loss and narrowly missed out on a berth in the 2025 U-17 World Cup.

Ortela contributed with two goals, scoring the team's only goal in a 1-7 loss against Canada on Feb. 13 and also getting onto the scoresheet in the 2-3 win over Anguilla on Feb. 16. Additionally, he was a mainstay in the team's lineups, starting in all four matches and competing the 90 full minutes in three of them.

Cadriano Marsh and Cai McLean - Jamaica U-17 National Team

Academy duo Cadriano Marsh and Cai McLean were in action with Jamaica at Concacaf's U-17 Qualifiers. The Reggae Boyz finished second in Group D with six points from two wins and a loss and just missed out on a place in the 2025 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Marsh and McLean started all three matches for Jamaica in the tornament. Notably, Marsh contributed a goal by converting from the penalty spot to score Jamaica's second goal in a 1-10 win over the Cayman Islands on Feb. 12.

Quinton John and Chaz Williams - Trinidad and Tobago U-17 National Team

Another Academy duo represented their country at the U-17 Qualifiers, with Quinton John and Chaz Williams being called up by Trinidad and Tobago. The Socca Warriors came close to advancing to the upcoming U-17 World Cup, coming in second in Group F with seven points collected from two wins, a draw and a loss.

Williams featured as a starter in two matches and was used as a substitute in another, while John featured as a substitute in one of the matches.

