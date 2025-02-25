New England Revolution Unveil 2025 Theme Nights Schedule

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will host 13 theme nights at Gillette Stadium during the 2025 Major League Soccer season to celebrate the diverse cultures, experiences, and passions that unite the New England community. The Revolution's themed matches elevate the matchday fan experience through partnerships with local non-profit groups, cultural performances in the Fan Zone and in-stadium, and unique gameday activations or promotions.

After the Revolution's home opener on March 1 vs. Columbus, where fans will receive a 2025 schedule magnet, the first themed match of the year will be eSports Night on Saturday, March 8 vs. Philadelphia. New to the calendar in 2025 is 90s Night, slated for the regular season finale on October 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC. The Revolution's 30th season will also feature the return of fan-favorite initiatives such as Salute to Heroes (March 29 vs. New York Red Bulls) and Fight Childhood Cancer Night (Sept. 13 vs. Toronto FC).

To celebrate the New England region's diverse tapestry of cultures and ethnic backgrounds, the club has scheduled the following heritage nights: Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night (May 17 vs. San Jose Earthquakes), Noite Brasileira (July 19 vs. Orlando City SC), and Noche Latina e Hispana (Sept. 27 vs. Atlanta United FC).

Two impactful local organizations who embody the Revolution's "Soccer for All" mission, a commitment to driving positive social change and ending discrimination through the inclusivity of soccer, will return to Gillette Stadium for matchday activations. The New England Amputee Soccer Association will be back for its annual postgame exhibition match at Gillette Stadium (April 19 vs. New York City FC). The Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Team, now in its 11th season, will play its home match on Pride Night (June 28 vs. Colorado Rapids).

The Revolution Foundation's C.H.A.N.G.E. Platform, dedicated to promoting social justice and combating inequity in all its forms, will be front and center for the club's Juneteenth Match on June 14 vs. FC Cincinnati, as well as the Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. on August 16 vs. LAFC.

The complete 2025 Revolution theme night schedule can be found below (in chronological order). Additional information about each theme night will be shared on the New England Revolution's website and social media channels prior to the event. Season Memberships and tickets for every Revolution home match are available at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.

eSports Night - March 8 vs. Philadelphia Union

Back for its second season, the Revolution will host a special night for gaming fans, providing an opportunity to participate in free play against local college esports groups. Fans will also get the chance to meet and compete against the Revolution's new eMLS pro, RastaArtur. An exclusive themed gaming scarf will be available in the Pro Shop.

Salute to Heroes - March 29 vs. New York Red Bulls

Celebrate and honor those who have served or are currently serving our community, including local military, police, fire, and first responders at the Revolution's Salute to Heroes Match.

Amputee Soccer Game - April 19 vs. New York City FC

The New England Amputee Soccer Association returns to Gillette Stadium for the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team's second annual full-length exhibition match, taking on the New York Metro Amputee Soccer Team following the conclusion of the first team's match.

Asian American and Pacific Islanders Night - May 17 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Honor the vibrant cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands at New England's second-ever AAPI Night. Enjoy cultural music and dance performances, activations from local organizations, and a special anime-themed Fan Zone.

Juneteenth Match - June 14 vs. FC Cincinnati

On Saturday, June 14, the Revolution will recognize Juneteenth, a day which commemorates the emancipation of all enslaved people in the United States. Throughout the match, the club will highlight various members of the local Black community including grassroots organizations and social justice and equity leaders.

Pride Night and Unified Team Match - June 28 vs. Colorado Rapids

The Revolution will host its annual Pride Night match during Pride Month, as part of the team's commitment to celebrating the inclusive nature of Major League Soccer, ensuring that all fans are welcome at Gillette Stadium. Additionally, following the conclusion of the first-team match, the New England Revolution Unified Team will host the Colorado Rapids Unified Team for its annual home game.

Noite Brasileira - July 19 vs. Orlando City SC

The Revolution invites fans to immerse themselves in Brazilian culture at Noite Brasileira, incorporating live music, dance performances, and various elements that showcase the vibrant Brazilian community in New England.

Mascot and Junior Revs Night - July 25 vs. CF Montréal

On Friday, July 25, supporters can visit the Revolution Fan Zone to meet fan-favorite New England mascots before the team kicks off against CF Montréal. Make sure to stick around for the highly anticipated halftime event, where the mascots will battle in a thrilling soccer showdown.

Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. - August 16 vs. Los Angeles FC

The Revolution will host its annual Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. on Saturday, August 16, as part of the club's dedication to fighting inequity and promoting social justice. During the match, the club will recognize those who are making a positive impact in the local community. In the Fan Zone, supporters can explore various local minority-owned vendors in a pop-up market.

Mental Health and Wellness Match - August 30 vs. Charlotte FC

The New England Revolution will host its second annual Mental Health and Wellness Match, which will feature a variety of green elements (the designated color of mental health awareness), while highlighting the importance of destigmatizing the perceptions around mental health.

Fight Childhood Cancer Night - September 13 vs. Toronto FC

In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Revs will host their annual Fight Childhood Cancer Night on Saturday, September 13. Throughout the match, around the stadium and on the field, the Revolution will show their support for patients and families affected by childhood cancer, working in tandem with several locally based community partners, non-profit organizations, and hospitals.

Noche Latina e Hispana - September 27 vs. Atlanta United FC

New England will celebrate its annual Noche Latina e Hispana on Saturday, September 27, with several musical performances and community activations in the pregame Fan Zone and throughout the stadium.

90's Night - October 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC

The Revolution will host its first ever 90's night for the team's last regular season home game of the 2025 MLS campaign. Fans can join the club's celebration of the iconic decade in which the New England Revolution was born.

