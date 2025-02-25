Sounders FC Faces Antigua GFC in Concacaf Champions Cup Action Wednesday Night at Lumen Field
February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC returns to 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup action tomorrow night when it hosts Guatemalan side Antigua GFC in leg two of its Round One matchup on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS2, ViX).
Seattle won the first leg of the series 3-1 in Guatemala on February 19. Paul Arriola, Pedro de la Vega and Albert Rusnák all scored for the Rave Green.
Sounders FC advances to the Round of 16 with a win, draw or loss by two or less goals, with the exception of a 3-1 Antigua win sending the game to extra time.
Seattle is 21-15-11 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action and is unbeaten in its last 10 games (4-0-6) in the competition, dating back to 2020. The Rave Green became the first and only MLS team to win the tournament in 2022, going 4-0-4 and defeating Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 5-2 on aggregate in the final.
Antigua is the second Guatemalan team that Seattle has played in the tournament, previously facing Comunicaciones in the 2011-2012 edition of the competition.
Sounders FC has signed Tacoma Defiance midfielder Kalani Kossa-Rienzi to a short-term loan, making him eligible for selection for Wednesday's match as well as Saturday's MLS contest at Real Salt Lake.
Following Wednesday's matchup, Seattle hits the road to play RSL on Saturday, March 1 at America First Field (1:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
