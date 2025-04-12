San Antonio FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Two goals in three minutes by Daltyn Knutson and Francisco Bonfiglio lifted Miami FC to a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, giving Miami its first win of the 2025 league season and its third consecutive victory against San Antonio in the interconference series between the clubs.

