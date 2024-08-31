San Antonio FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Juan David Torres scored a spectacular free kick with five minutes to play as the Charleston Battery earned a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field after Jorge Hernandez had put the hosts ahead six minutes into the second half.

