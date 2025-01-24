San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Juan Sebastian Osorio

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Juan Sebastian Osorio, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Juan Sebastian is a talented young midfielder who has had excellent formation in America de Cali and Leones FC of Colombia," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "His soccer IQ, possession play and range of passing will help our team control matches and phases of the game. We are happy to welcome Juan to SAFC."

Osorio signed with Leones FC of Colombia's Categoría Primera B in 2021. The New York native then joined legendary Colombian first-division side CD América de Cali on loan in 2022. He returned to Leones in 2023, going on to see action in 50 matches with three goals and one assist. The 21-year-old has also trained with Atlético Nacional in Colombia's top division and Club Atlético Banfield in Argentina's Primera League.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

