Monterey Bay Signs Swedish Forward Adam Larsson

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed Swedish forward Adam Larsson to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

"Adam is a finisher, a goal scorer in and around the box. He is sharp and has an eye for goal," said Monterey Bay FC Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "He has good experience as well playing in the top league in Finland and in Europe in general. It's a good addition for us and we hope that he can score a lot of goals here. Fans are going to see that he brings a lot of energy and effort, he's like a pitbull on the pitch. And they are going to see someone who knows how important it is to win and wants to score goals. We're really happy to have him here."

Larsson, 25, joins the Crisp-and-Kelp after spending the first six seasons of his career in both Sweden and Finland. Larsson signed his first professional contract with Swedish club FC Linköping City in 2019 before joining AFC Eskilstuna in 2020. During his time with AFC, Larsson enjoyed a loan stint with Åtvidabergs FF before rejoining Linköping City in the second half of 2021. Throughout his two stints with Linköping City, Larsson contributed to 12 goals in 42 matches played.

From there in 2022, Larsson was loaned out to Ekenäs IF for his debut season in Finland. The forward recorded an incredible 17 goals and one assist in just 21 matches in all competitions before signing with Ilves, where he tallied an additional nine goals and seven assists over the next season and half. Most recently, the Swedish striker found success at IFK Mariehamn in Finland's top-flight, Veikkausliiga, where he scored 14 goals and added two assists in 30 matches in 2024. Now, Larsson moves his career stateside in hopes of making waves in Seaside.

"I'm very happy to sign with Monterey Bay FC," said Larsson. "I'm excited to meet everyone and get the season started. I'm looking forward to this challenge and the opportunity of playing in the states with this great club. I immediately felt very positive since my first contact with Jordan [Stewart] and Simon [Dawkins] about what they said about the club and the way they want to play football. I've had friends who have played in the USL Championship, and they have said many positive things about the league. I'm ready to work hard and achieve something great this season together with the team. I want to play as good football as possible and reach the playoffs."

NAME: Adam Larsson

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 5'9

DATE OF BIRTH: September 5, 1999

HOMETOWN: Motala, Sweden

NATIONALITY: Sweden

PREVIOUS CLUB: IFK Mariehamn

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Adam Larsson to a one-year contract on January 24, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 24 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Samuel Gomez

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg

